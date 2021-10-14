Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 493.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 22,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts predict that Kirin will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

