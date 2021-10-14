Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €49.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.39).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHIA shares. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

