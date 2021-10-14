Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 539 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

