Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

