Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.74.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,302. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

