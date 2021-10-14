Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “
Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
