Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.