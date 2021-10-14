Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.14. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 132,187 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.