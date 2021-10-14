Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315,821.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $11.08 million and $315,821.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

