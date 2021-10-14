Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.40 and last traded at $84.91. 10,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 656,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

