Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Down 57.8% in September

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,246,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

