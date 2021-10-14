Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,212 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DTIL. TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $604.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.