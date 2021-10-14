Laurion Capital Management LP Has $3.19 Million Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Generation Bio worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,538. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,320,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

