Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 53,450 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 19.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,738 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

