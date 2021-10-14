Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $2.51 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 352,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,034,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.