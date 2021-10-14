Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $3.79 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.11. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.