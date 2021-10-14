Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after buying an additional 213,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,000. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 421.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

