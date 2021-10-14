Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

