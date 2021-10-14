Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $160.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

