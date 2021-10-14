Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:CNK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

