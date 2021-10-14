Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 785,235 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

