LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stake Boosted by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ LDHAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,614. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

