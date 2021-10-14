LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Shares of LEG opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €123.94. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

