Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $22.42.

