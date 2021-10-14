Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136,273 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60.

