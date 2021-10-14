Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,952 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

