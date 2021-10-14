Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Santander Consumer USA worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

NYSE SC opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.