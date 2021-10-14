Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $151.06 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

