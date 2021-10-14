Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 829 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,858,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $37,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE:SWX opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

