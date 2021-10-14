Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,919 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of KBR worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.