Legal & General Group Plc Sells 45,793 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.32% of Sanmina worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

