Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.74% of Leidos worth $106,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Leidos stock opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

