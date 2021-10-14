Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

