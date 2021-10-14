Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Up 3.2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 736,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 829,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.73 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.96.

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

