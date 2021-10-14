Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8,195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 4.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

