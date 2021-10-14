Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7,060.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $37,338,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 391,051 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.20 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

