Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8,574.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $105.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

