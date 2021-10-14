Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,352 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2,186.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

