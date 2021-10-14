Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36,596.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $388.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $396.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

