Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42,333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

