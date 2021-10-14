Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of LECO opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

