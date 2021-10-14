Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,158 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,603,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $8,922,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter.

FREL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

