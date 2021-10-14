Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,416 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.