Lincoln National Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $158.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

