Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 164.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 178,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $11,490,000.

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

