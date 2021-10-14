Lincoln National Corp Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 996,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 118,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $297.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.53 and its 200-day moving average is $300.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.