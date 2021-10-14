Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,869.63

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,869.63 ($24.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39), with a volume of 328,487 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,246.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.17.

In related news, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

