Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,869.63

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,869.63 ($24.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39), with a volume of 328,487 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,246.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.17.
About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
