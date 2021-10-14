LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $4,988.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

