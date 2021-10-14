LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 119.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

