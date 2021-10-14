Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi Sells 4,300 Shares

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

