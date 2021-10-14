Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi Sells 4,300 Shares

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
