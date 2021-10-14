Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $86.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBLCF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

LBLCF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $73.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

